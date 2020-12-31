Northland Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on NeoPhotonics (NPTN) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 63.9% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoPhotonics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50.

Based on NeoPhotonics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $102 million and GAAP net loss of $4.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $92.39 million and had a net profit of $2.27 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NPTN in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Timothy Storrs Jenks, the CEO of NPTN bought 43,500 shares for a total of $152,250.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.