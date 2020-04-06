Northland Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Maxlinear (MXL)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux reiterated a Buy rating on Maxlinear (MXL) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 46.6% success rate. Savageaux covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, Lumentum Holdings, and Luna Innovations.

Maxlinear has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.17.

Based on Maxlinear’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $70.02 million and GAAP net loss of $8.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $87.63 million and had a net profit of $311K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 98 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MXL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Donald Schrock, a Director at MXL bought 10,857 shares for a total of $151,998.

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.