Northland Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.43, close to its 52-week high of $44.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 56.1% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Communications Systems, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.57, which is a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.69 and a one-year low of $15.03. Currently, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has an average volume of 444.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTSI in relation to earlier this year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.