Northland Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Limelight Networks (LLNW)

Brian Anderson- October 14, 2020, 7:11 AM EDT

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Limelight Networks (LLNW) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 59.9% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Limelight Networks has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.17.

Based on Limelight Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $58.55 million and GAAP net loss of $1.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.9 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.19 million.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services. It products include digital content & video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage & support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video & video on demand. Limelight was founded by Michael M. Gordon, Allan M. Kalpan, Nathan F. Raciborski and William H. Rinehart in June, 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

