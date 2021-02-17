Northland Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Genasys (GNSS)

In a report issued on February 10, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Genasys (GNSS), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.3% and a 65.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genasys with a $8.83 average price target, a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Genasys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.03 million and GAAP net loss of $619K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.78 million and had a net profit of $620K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GNSS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Richard Hoe Osgood, a Director at GNSS bought 20,000 shares for a total of $40,400.

Genasys, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of directed sound technologies and products. The company operates in two segments: LRAD and Genasys Spain. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.