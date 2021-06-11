Northland Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Genasys (GNSS)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Genasys (GNSS), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 59.9% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Genasys has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, which is a 69.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Genasys’ market cap is currently $178.4M and has a P/E ratio of 17.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.36.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GNSS in relation to earlier this year.

Genasys, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of directed sound technologies and products. The company operates in two segments: LRAD and Genasys Spain. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

