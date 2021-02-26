Northland Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Northland Securities analyst Subash Chandra maintained a Buy rating on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 45.0% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Antero Resources, and Cabot Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eos Energy Enterprises with a $31.00 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EOSE in relation to earlier this year.

B Riley Principal Merger Corp II is a blank check company.