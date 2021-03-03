Northland Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Communications Systems (JCS)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Communications Systems (JCS) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 66.8% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Communications Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Communications Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.11 million and net profit of $262.4K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.62 million and had a net profit of $1.74 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Communications Systems, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries which are principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of core media conversion products and connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications. It operates through the following segments: Suttle manufactures, Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge. The Suttle manufactures segment manufactures connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications. The Transition Networks segment designs and markets media conversion products, ethernet switches, and other connectivity and data transmission products. The JDL Technologies segment is an IT managed services provider and value-added reseller. The Net2Edge segment develops, manufactures and sells products to connect legacy networks to high-speed services. The company was founded by Curtis A. Sampson in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.