Northland Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Casa Systems (CASA)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Casa Systems (CASA), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 56.2% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Casa Systems is a Hold with an average price target of $5.33.

Based on Casa Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $83.62 million and net profit of $1.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.49 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.34 million.

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

