Northland Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for AXT (AXTI)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on AXT (AXTI), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 65.0% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

AXT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.45, representing a 30.7% upside. In a report issued on April 23, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.90 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.91 and a one-year low of $1.86. Currently, AXT has an average volume of 353.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AXTI in relation to earlier this year.

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.