Northland Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Axon Enterprise (AAXN) today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.50, close to its 52-week high of $113.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 56.4% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axon Enterprise is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.14.

Based on Axon Enterprise’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $141 million and GAAP net loss of $30.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $112 million and had a net profit of $738K.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services. The Software and Sensors segment includes devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. The company was founded by Patrick W. Smith and Thomas P. Smith on September 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.