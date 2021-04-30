Northland Securities Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Wrap Technologies (WRAP)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Hold rating on Wrap Technologies (WRAP) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 57.3% and a 66.3% success rate. Gibas covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Boingo Wireless, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wrap Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Wrap Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.42 million and GAAP net loss of $3.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $250.8K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.54 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.