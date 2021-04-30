Northland Securities Sticks to Its Hold Rating for WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on WisdomTree Investments (WETF), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.80, close to its 52-week high of $6.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 62.9% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and Medallion Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WisdomTree Investments with a $7.03 average price target, representing an 11.8% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.75 price target.

Based on WisdomTree Investments’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $67.06 million and GAAP net loss of $13.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68.91 million and had a GAAP net loss of $25.88 million.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan L. Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.