Northland Securities Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Plantronics (PLT)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Hold rating on Plantronics (PLT) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 53.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Plantronics is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $14.67.

The company has a one-year high of $47.46 and a one-year low of $4.60. Currently, Plantronics has an average volume of 1.23M.

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. Its product include enterprises headsets, consumer headsets, voice video, and content sharing solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

