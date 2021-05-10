Northland Securities Sticks to Its Hold Rating for NewAge (NBEV)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on NewAge (NBEV). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 59.0% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

NewAge has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.55 and a one-year low of $1.23. Currently, NewAge has an average volume of 2.29M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

New Age Beverages Corp. is a beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, sales and distribution of Ready-to-Drink beverages. Its brands include Marley, Xing, Bucha, CoCo libre and WaterisLife. The company was founded by Neil Fallon on April 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.