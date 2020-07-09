Northland Securities Sticks to Its Hold Rating for KushCo Holdings (KSHB)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Hold rating on KushCo Holdings (KSHB) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.82, close to its 52-week low of $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 46.6% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

KushCo Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.50.

Based on KushCo Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.14 million and GAAP net loss of $44.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.18 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.92 million.

KushCo Holdings, Inc. engages in the marketing and sale of packaging products and solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and recreational cannabis industries. Its brands include Kush Supply Co., Kush Energy, The Hybrid Creative, and Koleto Packaging Solutions. The company was founded by Dallas Imbimbo, John Kovacevich, Nicholas Kovacevich, and Jeffrey Meng on December 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Cypress, CA.