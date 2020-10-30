Northland Securities Sticks to Its Hold Rating for KushCo Holdings (KSHB)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on KushCo Holdings (KSHB). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 51.3% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

KushCo Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.50.

The company has a one-year high of $2.18 and a one-year low of $0.30. Currently, KushCo Holdings has an average volume of 602.7K.

KushCo Holdings, Inc. engages in the marketing and sale of packaging products and solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and recreational cannabis industries. Its brands include Kush Supply Co., Kush Energy, The Hybrid Creative, and Koleto Packaging Solutions. The company was founded by Dallas Imbimbo, John Kovacevich, Nicholas Kovacevich, and Jeffrey Meng on December 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Cypress, CA.