Northland Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 46.2% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VYNE Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.00, a 151.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on VYNE Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.27 million and GAAP net loss of $24.71 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.86 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VYNE in relation to earlier this year.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company which is focused on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus, or itch, associated with dermatologic conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and prurigo nodularis. The company was founded in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.