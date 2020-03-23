Northland Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Talos Energy (TALO)

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Buy rating on Talos Energy (TALO) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.71, close to its 52-week low of $5.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -43.4% and a 13.6% success rate. Grampp covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sundance Energy Australia, Lonestar Resources US, and SilverBow Resources.

The the analyst consensus on Talos Energy is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Talos Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $304K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $306 million.

Talos Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico.