Northland Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for GAN (GAN)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on GAN (GAN), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.23, close to its 52-week low of $13.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Gibas covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Boingo Wireless, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

GAN has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

The company has a one-year high of $31.81 and a one-year low of $13.78. Currently, GAN has an average volume of 1.07M.

GAN Ltd provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and sports betting applications. The company segments include Real money iGaming operations and Simulated iGaming operations. The customers of the company include large regional operators and individual tribal casino operators.