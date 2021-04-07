Northland Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Eyenovia (EYEN)

In a report released today, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Eyenovia (EYEN), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 50.3% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Eyenovia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00, representing an 81.2% upside. In a report issued on April 1, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Eyenovia’s market cap is currently $147.3M and has a P/E ratio of -5.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.24.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EYEN in relation to earlier this year.

Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine. The company was founded on March 12, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.