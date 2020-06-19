Northland Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Daseke (DSKE)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Daseke (DSKE), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 51.8% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daseke is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.43 and a one-year low of $0.86. Currently, Daseke has an average volume of 381.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DSKE in relation to earlier this year.

Daseke, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers. The Specialized Solutions segment delivers transportation and logistics solutions that include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass and high-security cargo solutions. The company was founded by Don R. Daseke on November 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.