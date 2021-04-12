Northland Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.57, close to its 52-week high of $32.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 62.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.25, implying a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Alliance Global Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.23 million and GAAP net loss of $8.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.41 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.39 million.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide. The company was founded on May 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, CT.

