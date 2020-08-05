Northland Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Boingo Wireless (WIFI), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 63.9% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

Boingo Wireless has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.92 and a one-year low of $6.66. Currently, Boingo Wireless has an average volume of 451.7K.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. engages in the distribution of wireless connectivity solutions. It offers distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cells. Its hotspot location includes airport; café/retail; convention center; hotel; and other such as schools and universities, office, hospitals, and public places. The company was founded by Sky Dylan Dayton on April 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.