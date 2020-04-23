Northland Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for AXT (AXTI)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on AXT (AXTI), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 63.8% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Axcelis Technologies, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AXT with a $5.40 average price target, representing a 37.8% upside. In a report issued on April 20, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.40 price target.

Based on AXT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.41 million and GAAP net loss of $2.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.23 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.06 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AXTI in relation to earlier this year.

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.