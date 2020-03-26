Northland Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Buy rating on Accel Entertainment (ACEL) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.88.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Accel Entertainment with a $12.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.35 and a one-year low of $5.22. Currently, Accel Entertainment has an average volume of 175.1K.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates redemption terminals. The company was founded on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.