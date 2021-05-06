Northland Securities Remains a Hold on Qualys (QLYS)

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Qualys (QLYS), with a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.80, close to its 52-week low of $86.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 60.4% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qualys is a Hold with an average price target of $111.50, implying an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $148.84 and a one-year low of $86.65. Currently, Qualys has an average volume of 496.2K.

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded by Philippe F. Courtot on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.