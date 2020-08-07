Northland Securities Remains a Hold on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Luna Innovations (LUNA), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 59.0% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Luna Innovations is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.25.

Based on Luna Innovations’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.14 million and GAAP net loss of $1.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.83 million and had a net profit of $1.13 million.

Luna Innovations, Inc. develops and manufactures fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. It operates through two segments: Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and licensing segment conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for both corporate and government customers. The Technology Development segment performs applied research for government funded projects and includes secure computing and communications group. The company was founded by Kent A. Murphy in July 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.