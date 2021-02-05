Northland Securities Remains a Hold on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

In a report released today, Subash Chandra from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 44.6% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Southwestern Energy, and EOG Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cabot Oil & Gas with a $21.29 average price target, which is a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.67 and a one-year low of $13.06. Currently, Cabot Oil & Gas has an average volume of 5.44M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COG in relation to earlier this year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.