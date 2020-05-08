Northland Securities Remains a Buy on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on vTv Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Based on vTv Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7,000 and GAAP net loss of $4.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.52 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.09 million.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer. It offers Azeliragon, TTP399, TTP273, HPP593, HPP737, and Nrf2/Bach1 program. The company was founded on April 2, 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, NC.