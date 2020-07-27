Northland Securities Remains a Buy on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

In a report issued on July 19, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on SilverBow Resources (SBOW), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -33.4% and a 18.9% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and Goodrich Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SilverBow Resources with a $7.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SilverBow Resources’ market cap is currently $48.14M and has a P/E ratio of 0.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SBOW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.