Northland Securities Remains a Buy on ServiceNow (NOW)

Northland Securities analyst Tyler Wood maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow (NOW) today and set a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $321.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 60.0% success rate. Wood covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, PROS Holdings, and Shotspotter.

ServiceNow has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $350.32, which is a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $380.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $362.96 and a one-year low of $214.00. Currently, ServiceNow has an average volume of 2.56M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 141 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NOW in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Anita Sands, a Director at NOW sold 10,300 shares for a total of $3,462,157.

ServiceNow, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. It offers customer and facilities service management, orchestration core, service mapping, cloud and portfolio management, edge encryption, performance analytics, service portal designer, visual task boards and configuration management database. The firm offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of Healthcare, Education, Government and Financial services. The company was founded by Frederic B. Luddy in June 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.