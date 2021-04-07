Northland Securities Remains a Buy on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (RSVA)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (RSVA), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.97, close to its 52-week low of $11.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.2% and a 74.2% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.