Northland Securities Remains a Buy on OneMain Holdings (OMF)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on OneMain Holdings (OMF), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 44.4% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, WisdomTree Investments, and Front Yard Residential.

OneMain Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.92, a 133.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

OneMain Holdings’ market cap is currently $2.79B and has a P/E ratio of 3.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OMF in relation to earlier this year.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following the Consumer and Insurance, and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations. The Other segment consists of the liquidation of SpringCastle Portfolio activities and non-orginating operations. The company was founded on August 5, 2013 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.