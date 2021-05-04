Northland Securities Remains a Buy on Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 72.9% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Northwest Pipe Company with a $38.00 average price target.

Northwest Pipe Company’s market cap is currently $332.9M and has a P/E ratio of 17.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.39.

Northwest Pipe Co. operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Transmission segment, which manufactures steel pipeline systems for drinking water infrastructure. The firm serves a range of markets and its solution-based products for applications including: water transmission, plant piping, tunnels and river crossings. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.