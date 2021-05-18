Northland Securities Remains a Buy on Lightning eMotors (ZEV)

Northland Securities analyst Subash Chandra maintained a Buy rating on Lightning eMotors (ZEV) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.25, close to its 52-week low of $5.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 48.2% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Southwestern Energy, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lightning eMotors is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.50.

