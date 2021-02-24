Northland Securities Remains a Buy on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes reiterated a Buy rating on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 43.8% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heron Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.75, which is a 59.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Heron Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $1.62B and has a P/E ratio of -7.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.81.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. The company develops products by using its proprietary Biochronomer polymer based drug delivery technology. Its products include SUSTOL, Pipeline, Cinvanti and HTX-011. The company has additional clinical and preclinical-stage programs in the area of pain management, all of which utilize its bio erodible, injectable and implantable delivery systems. Heron Therapeutics was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.