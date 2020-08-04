Northland Securities Remains a Buy on Harmonic (HLIT)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Harmonic (HLIT), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 60.0% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Harmonic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.25, a 28.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Harmonic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $78.42 million and GAAP net loss of $21.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $80.11 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.31 million.

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Edge segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. The Cable Edge segment markets cable access solutions and related services, such as CableOS software-based Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) solutions. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.