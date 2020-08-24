Northland Securities Remains a Buy on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.9% and a 31.9% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flexion Therapeutics with a $21.78 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.98 and a one-year low of $5.01. Currently, Flexion Therapeutics has an average volume of 732.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FLXN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Alan Milinazzo, a Director at FLXN bought 18,450 shares for a total of $40,406.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand. The company was founded by Michael D. Clayman and Neil Bodick in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.