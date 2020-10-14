Northland Securities Remains a Buy on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on BioLife Solutions (BLFS), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.66, close to its 52-week high of $30.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.3% and a 34.6% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

BioLife Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

Based on BioLife Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.92 million and GAAP net loss of $16.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.7 million and had a net profit of $4.25 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLFS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biopreservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs; generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products; and custom product formulation and custom packaging services. The company was founded by Boris Rubinsky in 1998 and it is headquartered in Bothell, WA.