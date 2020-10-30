Northland Securities Remains a Buy on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

In a report released today, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -35.0% and a 17.3% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aspen Aerogels with a $15.80 average price target, representing a 50.5% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Aspen Aerogels’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.64 million and GAAP net loss of $5.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.32 million.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. It operates through Unites States and International geographical segments. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.