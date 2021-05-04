Northland Securities Releases a Buy Rating on DZS (DZSI)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities assigned a Buy rating to DZS (DZSI), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 65.4% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DZS with a $22.63 average price target.

Based on DZS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $88.68 million and GAAP net loss of $14.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $77.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.19 million.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. engages in the provision of broad-based network access solutions. It offers solutions for broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical local-area network (POL), and software defined networks (SDN). The company was founded in June 1999 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.