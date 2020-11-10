Northland Securities Reiterates a Hold Rating on Target Hospitality (TH)

In a report released today, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Target Hospitality (TH), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.42, close to its 52-week low of $0.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -32.2% and a 20.3% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Target Hospitality is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.52, implying a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.50 price target.

Based on Target Hospitality’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $53.62 million and GAAP net loss of $14.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $81.36 million and had a net profit of $10.58 million.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. Its services include catering, housekeeping and maintenance, recreation and leisure, fitness, security, and transportation. The company was founded in July 12, 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.