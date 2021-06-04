Northland Securities Reiterates a Buy Rating on Electromed (ELMD)

Northland Securities analyst James Terwilliger reiterated a Buy rating on Electromed (ELMD) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 77.5% success rate. Terwilliger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Milestone Scientific, and Infusystems Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Electromed with a $18.00 average price target, implying a 77.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Electromed’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.79 million and net profit of $223.8K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.74 million and had a net profit of $653.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ELMD in relation to earlier this year.

Electromed, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers. The company was founded by Robert D. Hansen and Craig N. Hansen in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, MN.