Northland Securities Reiterates a Buy Rating on Agilysys (AGYS)

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Agilysys (AGYS), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 55.3% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agilysys is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.67.

Based on Agilysys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.81 million and GAAP net loss of $517K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.39 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.58 million.

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The firm also serves the gaming for both corporate and tribal; hotels resort and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare sectors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.