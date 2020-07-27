Northland Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Ring Energy (REI)

In a report issued on July 19, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Ring Energy (REI). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -33.4% and a 18.9% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

The the analyst consensus on Ring Energy is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ring Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $39.57 million and net profit of $43.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $41.8 million and had a net profit of $4.27 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T. Rochford and Stanley M. McCabe on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.