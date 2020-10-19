Northland Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Halliburton (HAL)

Northland Securities analyst Douglas Becker maintained a Hold rating on Halliburton (HAL) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 20.7% success rate. Becker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Baker Hughes Company, Chart Industries, and Schlumberger.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Halliburton with a $15.28 average price target, implying a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on Halliburton’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.2 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.68 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.93 billion and had a net profit of $75 million.

Halliburton Co. engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services. The Drilling and Evaluation segment provides field and reservoir modeling, drilling, evaluation, and wellbore placement solutions that enable customers to model, measure, and optimize their well construction activities. The company was founded by Erle P. Halliburton in 1919 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

