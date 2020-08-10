Northland Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Gogo (GOGO)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Gogo (GOGO), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 64.1% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gogo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.50.

The company has a one-year high of $7.23 and a one-year low of $1.33. Currently, Gogo has an average volume of 2.42M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GOGO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gogo, Inc. engages in the provision of in-flight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation North American (CA-NA); Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW); and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers a broad range of connectivity and entertainment services to commercial airlines flying routes. The CA-ROW segment covers satellite-based connectivity and entertainment services to foreign-based commercial airlines and North American based commercial airlines when flying routes outside of North America. The BA segment comprises of a broad suite of in-flight Internet connectivity and other voice and data communications products and services under its Gogo Business Aviation brand to the business aviation market. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.