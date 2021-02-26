Northland Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Constellium (CSTM)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Hold rating on Constellium (CSTM) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.59, close to its 52-week high of $15.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.3% and a 73.6% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Constellium with a $17.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.30 and a one-year low of $3.90. Currently, Constellium has an average volume of 721.4K.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment includes the production of rolled aluminum products. The Aerospace & Transportation segment includes the production of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace market, as well as rolled products for transport and industry end-uses. The Automotive Structures & Industry segment includes crash-management systems, body structures and side impact beams in Germany, North America and China. The company was founded on May 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Paris, France.