Northland Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Vicor (VICR)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Vicor (VICR) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 63.1% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Axcelis Technologies, and Power Integrations.

Vicor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.00, a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $57.87 and a one-year low of $26.50. Currently, Vicor has an average volume of 255.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. It operates through the following segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, Picor, and Corporate. The Brick Business Unit provides modular power converters and configurable products. The VI Chip segment offers advanced power component products, through the company’s subsidiary VI Chip Corp. The Picor segment includes integrated circuits and related products for use in a variety of power system applications. The Corporate segment consists of those operations and assets shared by all operating segments. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.